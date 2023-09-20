Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Positive Indian Ocean Dipole confirms warm, dry summer forecast

By Edward Scown
September 20 2023 - 12:57pm
Weather over summer is expected to be much drier and warmer than average.
Warmer and drier conditions will be more likely over spring and summer for parts of Australia, as the Bureau of Meteorology confirms both a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, and El Nino event are underway.

