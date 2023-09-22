Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Margaret Baxter and Anne Faithful among WA Heritage Awards finalists

Edward Scown
Edward Scown
September 22 2023 - 2:03pm
Margaret Baxter was named a finalist for her work with the Dunsborough Historical Society.
Two local volunteers have been named finalists for the 2023 WA Heritage Awards.

