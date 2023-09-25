Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Carey Park wins Preliminary Final to face Busselton in SWFL Grand Final

By Edward Scown
Updated September 25 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
Last time they met, Carey Park ended the Magpies' undefeated streak with a 22 point win. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.
Carey Park has come out on top to earn the right to face Busselton at the South West Football League Grand Final.

