King led his Panthers to a 15 point lead at half time, but the Tigers fought back. By three-quarter time, there was just a goal in it, and early in the first Kade Szyszka reduced the margin to a single point. South Bunbury threw everything they had at Carey Park - and as Busselton found out last week, that's a lot - but the Panthers' defence held strong, and with two clutch goals from Rory O'Brien, Carey Park secured their place alongside the Magpies for this Sunday's Grand Final.