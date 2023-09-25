Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
WAs first commercial avocado shipment arrives in Thailand

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
September 25 2023 - 6:01pm
Food and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis celebrating WAs first shipment of avocados to Thailand with The Avocado Collective General Manager Joshua Franceschi, and Jane Kelsbie MLA Warren-Blackwood.
More than eight tonnes of Hass avocados from our South West region have now been airfreighted to Bangkok, ready to be distributed to retailers, hotels and restaurants.

