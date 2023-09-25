More than eight tonnes of Hass avocados from our South West region have now been airfreighted to Bangkok, ready to be distributed to retailers, hotels and restaurants.
The first shipment of WA avocados to Thailand was given the green light earlier this week. There is growing demand for WA premium avocados in Asia, with export markets already established in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong, while back home the fruit remains a household favourite.
"This is great news for our South West growers and WA's growing avocado industry," Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie said.
"Asia is a key customer and the Government is working with supply chain partners - from the orchard to the retailer - to establish WA as a preferred supplier of consistent and quality fruit.
"Our South West avocados are sure to be the toast of Thailand."
The WA Government has worked closely with industry to break into the Thai market through international trade missions and exhibitions, alongside the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
The Government also continues to support important WA research to improve fruit quality as well as strict measures to maintain the State's enviable biosecurity status, which allows us to export fruit to destinations others can't.
"WA is renowned for its mining exports, but our state is also an agricultural powerhouse and the avocado industry is booming, with growing demand for our premium product both overseas and here at home," Food and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said.
Avocados are one of WA's best-selling fruits, with the industry currently valued at $106.9 million and growth projected to increase to more than 50,000 tonnes per annum over the next two years.
In the 2022 calendar year Thailand imports were at 1,575 tonnes which were valued at AU$12.28 million. Western Australian avocado growers and exporters see Thailand as a significant opportunity.
Ben Walker, marketing manager from Delroy Orchards, a South West grower, packer and exporter, is very positive about Thailand market access.
"We're excited to be able to supply Thailand with Australian Avocados. Our quality, flavour and freshness will be appreciated by the Thai people who live a very healthy life and love good fresh fruit," he said.
