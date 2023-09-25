Chair of the Busselton Pride Alliance, Brian Greig, said the extremity of one City of Busselton Council candidate's views raised alarm in the local LGBT community, and prompted the group to survey all candidates on key issues to the group.
"One candidate, with neo-Nazi affiliations, has protested against LGBTIQA+ community events, called for LGBTIQA+ books to be banned from the library and the axing any funding to local Pride events, as well as saying vile things about LGBTIQA+ people," Mr Greig said.
With the postal vote now underway for the next Mayor and five councillors, BPA has sent a questionnaire to each candidate to ascertain where they stand on a number of issues, such as;
We have developed a good relationship with Council, but are now deeply concerned things might go backwards- Brian Greig
Mr Greig said six candidates, Sue Riccelli, Val Kaigg, Ross Paine, Phill Cronin, Jeremy Lloyd and Jo Richards, answered quickly and precisely in a positive way.
"Another said he wouldn't answer the questions because he knew nothing about LGBTIQA+ issues."
Five candidates, including three running for Mayor have not responded.
"Same-sex couples and gender diverse people in the City of Busselton are part of community as residents and ratepayers just like everyone else.", Mr Greig said.
