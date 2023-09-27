The Western Australian Police Force is set to become the first law enforcement agency in the world to integrate low Earth orbit satellite technology with its current communication network, giving officers high-speed internet anywhere in WA.
Making up one third of the continent, WA has one of the largest police jurisdictions in the world - and just 26 per cent of the State has mobile phone or radio coverage.
The $8.5 million upgrade will enable police operating in remote locations to instantly send and receive mission critical information, access automatic number plate recognition data and real-time emergency alerts.
"In a jurisdiction as vast and geographically challenging as WA, communications has always been a challenge," Police Commissioner Col Blanch said.
"Going forwards, the Western Australia Police Force will have the best communications capability of any jurisdiction in Australia, if not the world."
It also means officers will be able to livestream body worn and vehicle dashboard camera footage to the Perth-based State Operations Command Centre, as well as aircraft and security camera vision.
"The technology means our officers in regional WA will have real time contact and the real time support from the entire Western Australia Police Force," Mr Blanch said.
A recent 12-week trial highlighted the law enforcement benefits of utilising in-orbit spacecraft communication networks.
Officers working from isolated police stations in Kintore, Balgo, Burringurrah, Kalumburu and Jigalong have already benefited from access to high-speed internet.
LEO communication equipment was also tested by Water Police and during high-profile operations such as Exmouth's Total Solar Eclipse event in April.
"Every Western Australian knows how difficult it can sometimes be to find phone and internet coverage in a State the size of WA," Police Minister Paul Papalia said.
"For the first time, officers will have high-speed internet no matter where they are in the State, meaning regional WA police will have the same level of connectivity as their metropolitan colleagues.
The satellite technology will be accessible from 550 WA Police vehicles, and close to 130 regional stations benefiting day-to-day patrols as well as specialist teams such as the Regional Operations Group, Tactical Response Group and Regional Enforcement Unit.
