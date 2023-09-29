Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Dunsborough business Sweet Goodbye wins international award for pet products

September 29 2023 - 1:50pm
Sweet Goodbye founder Natalie Venosi with her dog Winston. Picture supplied.
A Dunsborough small business has earned big recognition at an American awards ceremony.

