A Dunsborough small business has earned big recognition at an American awards ceremony.
Sweet Goodbye was started by Dunsborough local Natalie Venosi. The business is dedicated to providing emotional and practical support for pet families during the challenging time of pet loss.
The company offers a diverse product line of eco-friendly pet burial and cremation kits that have been designed to accommodate pets of all sizes, breeds, and the personal preferences of their devoted pet parents.
The kits earned the Best Pet Farewell and Memorial Product - Product of the Year award at the prestigious 2023 Pet Innovation Awards in the USA, which draws nominations for hundreds of businesses from around the world.
Ms Venosi said she was thrilled with the recognition of the international industry award.
"Receiving this accolade acknowledges Sweet Goodbye's unwavering commitment to excellence, hard work, and passion to successfully bring an innovative range of pet farewell kits to market,"
"This win is only made possible thanks to the support and dedication of family, friends, and staff who have helped to bring such a long-held dream to market."
The independent Pet Innovation Awards program was built to recognise the most outstanding companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet industry. Nominations to the awards were received from around the world.
In addition to their product innovation, Sweet Goodbye has been established as a social enterprise.
Ms Venosi said she takes pride in having her products meticulously handcrafted by family businesses in Bali and Nepal, with a portion of proceeds dedicated to selected animal welfare charities.
Among their products are specially designed handmade soft shrouds. These shrouds incorporate biodegradable absorbent pads and ergonomic outer cradles for lifting and carrying, offering a secure way to bid farewell to beloved pets.
All Sweet Goodbye products are crafted from natural, biodegradable materials, which earned praise from judges as an innovative and practical solution for providing a dignified farewell to pets, whether through burial or cremation.
In addition to serving individual pet owners, Sweet Goodbye extends its support to veterinarians and pet end-of-life care providers. This includes professionals in home euthanasia, pet crematoriums, and cemeteries.
Ms Venosi said clients all over the world are asking about her products. Sweet Goodbye is looking to expand its presence in the USA and Australia. There are also plans to launch in the UK and Europe.
