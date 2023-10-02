Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton holds off Carey Park to win SWFL Grand Final

Updated October 2 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:10pm
The Busselton Magpies win the 2023 SWFL Grand Final. Pictures by Edward Scown.
It's a common joke that in order to win a game of footy, you just have to kick more goals than the other team, but Busselton didn't win the flag in the forward half.

