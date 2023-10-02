It's a common joke that in order to win a game of footy, you just have to kick more goals than the other team, but Busselton didn't win the flag in the forward half.
It was earned by a relentless defence which withstood wave after wave of pressure, and didn't for a second look like giving up to Carey Park.
They had to make their own luck on Sunday. The weather made scoring difficult early. The Magpies took seven scoring shots in the first quarter, and all but one was taken off target by the wind.
The Magpies, with a goal advantage, continued to control possession in the second quarter. Again, a few shots were dragged wide, but they kept at it, and eventually a goal came from the boot of Bailey Sanford. A positive on the scoreboard, but bringing the ball back to the middle allowed Carey Park to gain control, and put some points of their own on the board.
The wind was still a major factor. Liam Creighton had a beautiful four-bounce run down the wing, and set up a pass to a teammate 30 metres out, only for the ball to be blown almost back to the centre square.
After a brutal quarter for both sides' defenders, which saw 8 goals kicked, Busselton went into the sheds 11 points down. Carey Park having made a bit better use of their time in control.
The sun came out, and the wind died down for the third, and the Magpies got on a charge. The three goals on the scoreboard didn't reflect the pressure they piled on the Panthers' back line right from the start.
It was almost four goals. Creighton took a mark right on the goal line, which the huge section of Magpies fans in attendance saw as a fair mark. The umpires saw it differently, and awarded a touched behind, which gave the ball back to Carey Park.
The Panthers took it straight to their full forward, who promptly missed a set shot in the goal square.
Umpires are human, and they make mistakes sometimes. The ball never lies.
Regardless, Carey Park had gained some momentum back, and by the time the siren sounded, Busselton were just five points ahead. A small advantage, but they'd need every point of it for what was to come.
The teams could only muster a goal each in the final term. Carey Park did so first, claiming the lead by a single point. Busselton's Mitch Howlett soon replied, becoming the only man to kick more than one goal in the game. Another behind and the Magpies were up by six.
Thus began the longest 10 minutes in Magpies history.
Carey Park took control, desperate to close that deficit. Every time the ball entered their forward 50, the Magpies defence would gather it, and boot it out, only for a Panther to squeeze his way out of the pack with it. Over and over again.
Three times Carey Park managed to set up a shot. Three times the Busselton fans thought the worst was about to happen. Three times Carey Park missed the goal.
The behinds were ticking down the gap, but the clock was ticking too. With no game clock at the ground, it was all out war until the end. Busselton clinging to a three point lead. Carey Park knowing one straight kick could tie it up.
Unstoppable force. Immovable object. The siren blows.
After such a dominant season, it almost seemed a foregone conclusion, but Busselton won their first premiership since 2015 by the skin of their teeth. The celebrations were immediate, as fans rushed the field to greet their champions.
The heartbreak for Carey Park was there for all to see. Their David and Goliath story was within reach, and they knew it.
Carey Park's Cooper sparks was awarded the Pike Medal for best on ground. It's the second year in a row it's been awarded to a player from the losing side.
For Busselton, it's party time. The reserves got up over South Bunbury a bit more convincingly earlier in the day.
As coach Daniel Delaney put it; "It's a great day to be a Magpie."
