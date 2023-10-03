Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Geocatch names Vicky Winton as new Chair

October 3 2023 - 1:41pm
The board and staff of Geocatch are welcoming archeologist Vicky Winton as their new Chair. Picture supplied.
Local Vet, Dr. Felicity Bradshaw, has been leading GeoCatch to care for the region's waterways for the past six years.

