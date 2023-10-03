Local Vet, Dr. Felicity Bradshaw, has been leading GeoCatch to care for the region's waterways for the past six years.
This week, she retired from the board of GeoCatch, stepping aside as Chair of the organisation.
"GeoCatch has given me the opportunity to develop everything I am passionate about, from critically endangered Western Ringtail possums, to the way we apply fertiliser throughout the catchment," Dr Bradshaw said.
"Everything I have learned I have taken home and applied. The GeoCatch programs have gone from strength to strength and are making a real difference in the Geographe Catchment."
Department of Water representative Dr. Kath Lynch expressed her gratitude for Felicity's professionalism and commitment to the organisation, which has been running programs to support local waterways and habitat since 1997.
"Felicity's skills and commitment to the role will be genuinely missed, and I would like to thank her for the countless hours that she has put in," Dr Lynch said.
Incoming Chair, Vicky Winton, said she is excited to be part of the many ongoing projects facilitated by GeoCatch.
"Geocatch runs so many important projects - there's a way for everyone to get involved - from the upcoming possum first aid training to the Bay OK native verge program," Ms Winton said.
"In the role of Chair, I am excited to provide opportunities for all to connect and care for their local area and the water that underscores the health of our environment, business and community."
Ms Winton is an archaeologist who moved to Busselton with her husband, a teacher, and young son in 2017.
She is a keen gardener, composter and consumer of local produce, with an interest in regenerative farming practices.
"GeoCatch sits in the heart of the community. I am excited to work with the talented and hugely experienced board, staff and partners in delivering impactful projects that will continue to improve our environment, community and prospects into the future," Ms Winton said.
