Is Norma Sims still whinging about the Performing Arts Centre? (Letters, September 27.)
The truth is the dishonest campaign against this was purely political, designed to get Anne Ryan and her cronies elected to Council on a fear campaign. It partly succeeded, but at what cost?
The six month delay triggered by the petty games from the Bay to Bay Faction Group cost ratepayers $10 million. How dare they lecture people about financial prudence!
Their delay prevented Council from locking-in interest rates at historic lows. These went up, increasing repayments by $175,000 annually.
Their delay also witnessed a significant increase in construction costs, meaning Council had to strip $5 million in quality finishings, including ceilings, tiling and wood paneling, detracting from the overall plan.
When the Saltwater Centre is opened next year, I call on every member of B2B to boycott it. Refuse to go to shows, concerts, musicals, plays, exhibitions, school graduation ceremonies, book launches and art displays. Don't be a hypocrite, live by your wowser principles.
Further, if Ms Ryan becomes Mayor, I call on her not to officially open the centre in 2024 given her campaign against it. It would only be proper to step aside, and give that honour to a Councillor with a passion for the Arts and a commitment to the city's future.
Keith McKenzie - Geographe
Many current and former politicians have given serious consideration to the Voice before deciding to support it. Others have chosen to throw their negative grenades and then run away from any debate as fast and as far as they can.
Recently in local media, Nola Marino MP stated her opposition to the Voice saying, "There are no details, it will be costly, bureaucratic and divisive."
If there are 'no details', then how can she possibly form any opinion that the Voice will be costly, bureaucratic and divisive? Could it also be the case that the Voice, once fully developed by our federal Parliamentarians, will help improve the lives of our nation's first inhabitants, unite people, and even save us money as a result of better targeted spending?
Libby Mettam wants more detail. She was a Yes supporter, but says she changed to a No, "due to the lack of clarity on how it will work". "Details matter", she says.
I agree that details are important. If detail is so important to her, then she must know that it is for Parliament to work out the details once the Constitution is amended. Our Constitution is not a recipe book that sets out step by step how to make a cake. It is more like a menu, and Parliament works out the recipe.
More bureaucracy? Really? Canberra exists because of bureaucracy. Our lives are literally governed by bureaucracy. Any additional bureaucracy generated by the Voice to Parliament would be insignificant compared to the sum. Will we reject every future initiative of government because it may add to bureaucracy? Is that what we have done in the past?
What is it about the Voice that makes it so different?
Don't let a few narrow-focus politicians seduce you with their mealy-mouthed words. Let's all show courage and support the nation building Voice.
Ross Bromell
Geographe
I find myself extremely disappointed with the local paper that, in the middle of a Local Government election campaign, you could print a letter of personal attack on one of the candidates, and then withhold the name of the author. (Letters, September 27.)
Everybody has a right to express an opinion, whether it is agreed with or not, however, to express that view in a public newspaper, with the protection of anonymity is in my view, unprofessional of that newspaper. If people are not going to put their name to a letter, then, it shows that there is no conviction or substance to the allegations made. Neither is there, in my view, substance to the editor that agreed to it.
It is no wonder that circulation of little local newspapers is diminishing. Sad really, as they used to be the backbone of news, for small centres across Australia.
I am proud to be Anne Ryan's partner and strongest supporter.
Stuart St Clair
I am shocked with regard to Mr Carter's response to the BaytoBay Action group advertisement in the Mail published on the same day. Mr Carter, has lost his integrity in this letter.
He was one of the councillors that supported the development of the Performing Arts Centre along with councillors Cronin, Cox and Paine. This is fact it is not a lie. Further, he goes on to state he was concerned at the cost we all were.
It was the reason the community survey clearly showed most of the community did not want this facility, although Mr Carter still supported the development. From his letter, he still does.
With his support of the building of the PAC we now have a huge debt to service along with an annual operating loss of over $1.8 to $2 Million into infinity. This huge debt and operating loss will have a huge effect on our rates for a long time and any future infrastructure development due to lack of money available.
We need to vote very wisely and vote for the ones with integrity and weed out the ones that do not listen to and empathise with the community.
Stuart Anderson
Yalyalup
We have all heard how much all the prospective Councillors and Mayor (including myself) will "listen to the community, be your voice, be accountable and transparent, demonstrate integrity and honesty, and most of all make themselves available to hear your views."
I have been mulling this over for a while now! I have certainly put in the kilometres, hand delivering over 10,000 personal fliers, chatting to people as I go. I have reached out to many different community groups and attended organised meetings to speak about why I am running for Mayor.
What I do not feel like I have done is practice what I preach. Your views do matter to me. I may not always agree or be able to wave a magic wand, but I can actively listen, empathise, understand your point of view, and where possible/plausible, incorporate your views into action and/or long-term planning.
I firmly believe that you need to work from the ground up to be a good leader of any organisation and that starts with listening to your staff from the ground up (which in this case is the community).
Therefore, I am making myself available over the remaining weeks to simply 'pause' and 'listen' to what you have to say. I would like people to feel comfortable enough to come and chat with me in a 'safe' space, to share their thoughts, views, concerns, and ask any questions around how Council works, what our job entails and how the new voting system will work.
On the following dates I will be available at the below locations. I will simply be sitting at a table with my sign up, so you are able to recognize me, with my notepad handy.
Sunday 1st October from 1.00pm to 3.00pm at Mitchell Park, Busselton
Friday 6th October from 10.30am to 11.30am at Yallingup Main Beach Lawn Area
Saturday 7th October from 1.00pm to 3.00pm at Lions Park Dunsborough
Friday 13th October from 3.00pm to 4.30pm on Napolean Street, Vasse
Sunday 15th October from 1.00pm to 2.30pm at the Busselton Foreshore (in front of The Shelter)
Your views matter to me, please come and have a chat.
Cr Sue Riccelli
It is evident that Councillor Carter should to do a fact check before he gives his opinion on matters. His letter (Letters, September 27) reeks of misinformation.
It is common knowledge that the Bay to Bay Action Group Inc (B2BAG) was founded in 2020 by a group of residents who voiced their concerns when the $21m Performing Arts Centre (PAC) escalated in cost and size to include a convention centre known as the Busselton Performing Arts and Convention Centre (BPACC), now called Saltwater. This addition was without any community consultation is now costed at $38m.
Contrary to Cr Carter's statement it has never been confidential that Anne Ryan, prior to her election to the Council, was one of the original members of this group and resigned once elected to council.
The B2BAG have NEVER stated that there should not be a performing arts centre built and have not promoted or advertised any candidate for the coming election. They have suggested not to vote for the Councilors who voted for the Saltwater.
The misconduct opinions formed by the Corruption and Crime Commission of Cr Ryan in 2007, which Cr Carter mentions in his letter, carried no convictions. This, therefore, is a superfluous piece of information.
If Cr Carter is so concerned about "balancing the social ledger" why was he one of the four councilors' who voted to include a convention centre in the Saltwater? How many "sections of the community" will benefit from this? This enormous over investment could have been spent on other worthwhile ventures which are lacking, covering a broad range of community needs such as a 50-metre pool, more basketball courts, upgrading of our roads, better female change room facilities etc. It's not all about tourists, the residents have interests that should be considered.
The B2BAG was not formed nor was it their job to support the City to seek State and Federal Government additional funding. Apart from that, it was clearly understood by the Group, obviously not by Cr Carter, and confirmed by a City officer that once the contract had been signed for the Saltwater no State or Federal Government funding would be forthcoming.
Cr Carter has again got it wrong in stating that the then CEO, Mr Macnish,"wanted to sell the foreshore". Mr Macnish only wanted to sell a City owned block of land. The Administration facility Cr Carter refers to was a totally different building and cannot be compared with what we have today.
It is a shame that an existing Councilor can get so many statements incorrect based on misinformation.
I also read with interest the letter from "name withheld" regarding the Saltwater. To say that the "economic benefits they generate outweigh the operating costs" is far-fetched.
This person is ignoring the fact that this project is not financially justifiable considering the City's additional debt will be $26.5m, with budgeted annual operating losses of $1.8m (so far). We must not forget that one of the venues the Saltwater was modelled on was the Glass House in Port Macquarie. That Council was stood down by the State Government due to the cost blow out.
We do need a Mayor and Council committed to ensuring the community benefits to the maximum extent not one that is extravagant, over confident and who do not listen to those who have elected them.
I urge those who read this letter to be extremely careful whom they vote for Mayor and elect to the Council.
Norma Sims
Busselton
I was very disappointed to read Cr Paul Carter's attack on fellow councillor Anne Ryan. I presume this is to try and swing more votes his way - but it had the opposite effect on me.
A couple of years ago I had reason to email the councillors on an issue I was concerned about and three replied. One male was very rude which I reported, one male told me to look up Wikipedia (he obviously didn't know their information was from the general public so not necessarily proven) and then there was Anne Ryan who went out of her way to explain and help.
So any future concerns or questions I had, always went direct to Anne Ryan and she gave 100 per cent service each time. So Paul, I would like to say to you - be a man and stand in your own right, rather than trying to destroy a workmate's credibility to earn yourself points.
Jill Ilott
Abbey
