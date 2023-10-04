Busselton Squash club has had an epic month, with juniors and seniors finding success on the court.
Three of the Club's up and coming juniors recently competed at the Cambridge Junior Teams event, where many final grades are decided for the national championships.
Leo Ferguson, Oscar Callegari and Lucy McCarthy competed in the Under 9's Junior Division, coming up against powerhouse clubs such as Mirrabooka, Cambridge and Belmont Squash Club.
Lucy was the most improved through the weekend with her quick speed and keen eye on the ball. Oscar's ace serving and length game secured two needed wins for the team. Leo would go undefeated for the weekend in his best showing yet. Their combined efforts were rewarded with Runner up status for the competition.
Busselton Squash Club's senior members also recently competed at the Annual Country Teams event in Perth. 240 players represented by 15 regional clubs, making it one of the biggest events in Australia. This year Busselton fielded 6 teams, consisting of 24 players.
In a strong showing, Busselton Men's B Grade and I grade teams won their divisions. B Grade captain Daniel Taylor was undefeated for the entire weekend, leading his team from the front in a final battle against Karratha/Dampier. I grade's Tom Payne also didn't drop a match for his team.
Ladies B and C grades claimed runner up status in tightly contested finals match-ups against Eastern Goldfields, and Esperance Squash Clubs respectively. Busselton Ladies A grade side finished in 3rd place after a 3rd round defeat to Narrogin, who went on to win the coveted A grade shield.
The Busselton Squash Club has been kicking goals despite not having a home of their own. Club President Ryan Callegari said he's hopeful the incoming council will continue working toward building a dedicated Squash venue.
"For every member of a club, there's eight to 10 social players. At the moment, we can't offer that."
"People want to come and play in Busselton, they want to enjoy the region. There's nothing but upside."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.