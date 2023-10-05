It's no secret that the people of the Geographe Bay region are animal lovers, and that fact isn't lost on the RSPCA.
At their annual awards ceremony, the Society recognised four of our most dedicated conservationists, and one cute dog who will be familiar to many of our seniors and school kids alike.
"At RSPCA WA we see some truly heartbreaking cases but seeing so much animal positivity all in one place today was a fabulous reminder of all the good that happens as well," RSPCA WA Chair Lynne Bradshaw said.
"We know that helping animals across our vast State requires a huge collective effort, and today we celebrated winners who dedicate their lives to improved animal welfare."
Chief, the therapy dog
Chief is one busy pooch. He spreads joy through his weekend nursing home visits, supports students across the spectrum as a wellness therapy dog at Mary MacKillop College during the week, and on Friday nights becomes a street chaplain dog, offering care and attentive listening to those in need.
Chief also plays a role at the Leavers' Zone in Dunsborough, helping in the chillout and medical tents run by Hope Community Services. His calming presence benefits distressed young leavers, helping them navigate emotional challenges caused by drugs and alcohol.
"When we think of the human-animal bond, it's usually dogs that first come to mind," Ms Bradshaw said.
"The gorgeous dogs we've awarded are certainly a great demonstration of that bond."
Sue and Paul McGann
Sue and Paul dedicated the whole of last summer to locating, rescuing, and caring for 199 flightless cygnets abandoned by their parents when the Vasse-Wonnerup wetlands dried up before they were ready to fly.
As the babies tried to make their way to Geographe Bay, foxes and domestic dogs became a constant threat.
The selfless couple worked tirelessly to ensure the rescue and rehabilitation of the birds, keeping the frailest in their own backyard until they were strong enough for release.
Robyn Knox
Robyn is a longtime coordinator and volunteer at the Coastal South Region of Pets of Older Persons (POOPs). Robyn coordinates the volunteer walkers, and often drives clients' pets to appointments.
Outside of her role she also offers second chances to the dogs whose elderly owners can no longer care for them, organising foster and adoption.
Cheeky Monkey Brewery
Cheeky Monkey Brewery has demonstrated its dedication to animal welfare by donating one dollar for every pint sold in this year's inaugural "Pints for Pups" initiative.
Over three weeks, the Wilyabrup brewery raised a total of $2050 in support of RSPCA WA.
With their dog friendly atmosphere, they don't just welcome four-legged companions, they also actively promote the idea of responsible pet ownership and animal wellbeing.
