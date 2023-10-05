Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA Awards honour region's dedicated volunteers

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
October 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's no secret that the people of the Geographe Bay region are animal lovers, and that fact isn't lost on the RSPCA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.