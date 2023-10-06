Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Jacob Willcox qualifies for WSL Championship Tour

October 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Margaret River's Jacob Willcox has qualified for the WSL Championship Tour.
After a decade on the qualifying circuit, Margaret River's Jacob Willcox has made the cut for the World Surf League Championship Tour.

