The Shire of Capel Council has voted unanimously in to move forward in a plan to set up a massive biodiversity park along the Bussell Highway.
The Kaatijinup Biodiversity Park is an ambitious plan proposed in large part by FAWNA, a local group which supports wildlife rehabilitation and research.
They have earmarked a 319 Hectare area between Tuart Drive and the Bussell Highway - the rehabilitated former site of an Iluka mineral sands mine - to establish an intergrated eco-tourism and indigenous culture attraction, native animal hospital, and research facility.
The "Rolls Royce" plan - as Shire President Doug Kitchen dubbed it - is projected to cost around $120 million.
It includes permanent and campsite accommodation, a function, gallery, exhibition, and interpretive space for learning from nature and researchers. A bush tucker and medicine grove to host Aboriginal cultural activities, as well as a cafe, and picnic area.
It calls for enhancement of the lake's system as habitat for local and threatened aquatic fauna, with large feral-proof enclosures to house at-risk wildlife. An open range area with Kangaroos and Emus is also in the mix, with walk through animal enclosures and aviaries.
On the scientific side, FAWNA would like to establish a 'Centre of Excellence' for the care and recovery of endangered wildlife and habitats. It would include a wildlife specific veterinary service and hospital , and research and training facilities specialising in at-risk wildlife and land care.
Councillors voted at their September meeting to endorse an already completed feasibility study, and to have the Shire continue to support a steering group with the ultimate aim of developing a fully fledged project plan.
However, all councillors who spoke on the matter expressed some hesitancy about the plan as it currently reads.
Deputy President Sebastian Schiano said he expects that, if a plan is put together, it will be significantly scaled back from its current form.
"The plan looks at a couple of different options. One of them is about $120 million for the high specification build. It's simply not achievable in my lifetime," he said.
While he said he is concerned that the study projects losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, Mr Schiano said he wants to see where the plan ends up, as there may be some financial benefits to the wider community that haven't been calculated in yet.
"I'm perhaps a little more skeptical about the feasibility this project has into the future. But I think there's some good ideas in there," he said.
"I hope that it doesn't become such a big thing that we stumble, and we don't get anywhere"
Cr Ashley Dillon echoed that sentiment, calling some of the plans "pie in the sky", but said he supports the park in principle.
"We need to start at a very modest level and progress with some cautions, because some of the initial plans that the feasibility study put forward are quite grandiose."
The study mentions a potential staged building schedule, which would reduce costs. FAWNA's wildlife hospital is slated as top priority ahead of accommodation and cultural elements, all with teh view of upgrading later.
Shire President Doug Kitchen supported this approach, rather than the $120 million "build it all now" plan.
"There's aspects to this park which I think are fantastic. A place to camp, indigenous cultural awareness areas, and the Possum finishing school which FAWNA have already got there."
"It's certainly something we're going to see more of a need for as our urban areas grow into our rural areas."
