The Mates Ride, a fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia, will see a group of 17 friends from Perth ride from Perth to Margaret River this weekend..
The group have already raised over $60,000 for prostate cancer research and awareness from supporters keen to see them reach their fundraising target.
The ride will officially begin at 8am on Friday October 13 from Sir James Mitchell Park, just on the river in South Perth The group is expected to reach The Rose Hotel in Bunbury around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon, and then will set off the next morning at 9.30am.
The group should reach their end point at the Margaret River Brewhouse at around 3.45pm on Saturday, giving them a total of 13 hours, 45 minutes pedaling down busy highways.
Nathan Dunlop, the organiser of The Mates Ride, has been involved with the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia for a number of years, since one of his work clients passed away from prostate cancer.
"We used to run a corporate golf day in honor of our client, and more recently, my father-in-law was also diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery to have his prostate removed," Mr Dunlop said.
"The majority of my mates, myself included, are approaching 40 in the next year or two with all of us having young families, so I want to make sure that all of us will be around well into the future and not leave anyone behind.
"Whilst we are all capable, why not help give others a better chance of life and potentially help others that may not be in the same position of health that we are.
"We have been supported and sponsored by WA owned and operated businesses, which without their support, the ride wouldn't have been possible."
Mr Dunlop said people can support the ride by donating via www.thematesride.com.au and following their social media pages.
"We also have Silverstream Wines from Denmark in the South West of WA jumping on board as an additional sponsor and for those that donate and follow one of our social media accounts, will go in the draw to win one of eight prize packs consisting of 7 of Silverstream's award winning wines."
