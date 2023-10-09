Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Major Blue Whale research project set for Geographe Bay

By Edward Scown
October 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers will be tracking a large pod of pygmy blue whales as they migrate through Geographe Bay.
Researchers will be tracking a large pod of pygmy blue whales as they migrate through Geographe Bay.

A significant research project was recently announced, aimed at better understanding and protecting endangered pygmy blue whales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.