A significant research project was recently announced, aimed at better understanding and protecting endangered pygmy blue whales.
Geographe Marine Research, headquartered in Dunsborough, is spearheading the Bay Blues project, focusing on tracking and researching the pygmy blue whales that migrate seasonally along Western Australia's coast.
Ian Wiese, the Chair, stated that the project would be led by Dr. Capri Jolliffe, who recently appeared on the ABC program Catalyst as part of its 'Soundtrack of Australia' series.
"Dr Jolliffe has gathered a multidisciplinary team of 12 scientists to satellite tag the pygmy blue whales, test genetics, collect acoustic data, measure body condition, and collect environmental DNA," Mr Wiese said.
"This world class research by Australian scientists will contribute to filling critical gaps in knowledge to better manage and support the recovery of these whales in the southern hemisphere.
"Pygmy blues are a sub species of the blue whale, generally considered globally to be endangered. They are a smaller species, but still grow to around 24m and weigh up to 90 tonnes."
Researchers are seeking volunteers to assist with the project. The satellite tags will allow everyone, not just scientists, to track the tagged whales using an app as they journey south.
"We are asking people to help provide day to day support of the team, who are all volunteers, and also to tell us when they see a blue whale in the bay during the project period from the 2nd to the 15th of November.
"The project will be in full swing at the peak of the blue whale season, with the team out in Geographe Bay daily. They will utilise a 15m charter boat, a 10m RHIB (inflatable boat), drones, cameras, and mobile acoustic recorders, " Mr Wiese said.
"This is a high tech, expensive undertaking which has already received assistance, with reduced fees for boat charters, accommodation and equipment plus a Lottery West grant.
However, the Bay Blues project needs more funding, which Mr Wiese said could come in the form of naming rights for each tagged whale.
