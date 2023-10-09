Despite dominating the local competition, Busselton only had four players in the squad. Rennie Meadmore, Maddy Obal, Gemma Wharton and Emma Borinelli flying the black and white flag. The Mail understands coach Max Jetta originally had included Katie-Jane Grieve and Karyn Beeson in the side. However, Grieve was unavailable, and Beeson is still recovering from a leg injury suffered in the Grand Final.