Hawks get a boost as cricket season dawns

By Allan Miller
October 12 2023 - 7:30pm
EXPLOSIVE HITTER: Margaret River Hawks have signed 18-year-old Tom Miller to bolster their top-order batting this year. Photo supplied.
THE return of champion batsman Martin Head from retirement and the signing of Tom Miller, an exciting young batsman from the north of England, have given Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club a timely fillip on the doorstep of the new season.

