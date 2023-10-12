The State Government is putting funds into a program which is expected to offer more diverse sport fishing opportunities for recreational fishers in the upcoming summer season.
28 Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) will be dropped off Western Australia's coast, between Geraldton and Albany, over the next month.
Under the initiative, the State Government is allocating $1.5 million in funding over the next three years to expand the FADs program. This extension follows a successful four-year trial conducted by Recfishwest through the Recreational Fishing Initiatives Fund.
The program began with 28 FADs, and this year, it is being expanded to encompass a total of 40.
FADs, which typically consist of buoys or floats anchored to the ocean floor, create shelter for bait fish. These bait fish attract larger pelagic species like mahi-mahi, tuna, and marlin, creating a hotspot for fishing.
The FADs program is the latest step in a plan intended to bolster the recovery of the West Coast Demersal Scalefish population. It aims to provide additional opportunities for recreational fishers to target these alternative species.
"Expanding the popular FADs program is an important part of the demersal recovery support package," Fisheries Minister Don Punch said.
"It provides alternative fishing opportunities for recfishers to switch their fish, and gives our prized pink snapper and dhufish species a rest and an opportunity to recover."
It won't be the first time FADs have been deployed in the South West. In February, Recfishwest got the go-ahead to deploy four off the coast of Cape Naturaliste as part of trials.
Management of the program falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD). The first deployment of ten southern FADs is scheduled between Rockingham and Two Rocks by the end of the month.
The remaining FADs will be placed in regional waters, including locations such as Albany, Cape Naturaliste, Mandurah, Lancelin, Jurien Bay, the Abrolhos Islands, Geraldton, and Steep Point in November.
"I encourage all recfishers to check out the DPIRD website for FAD locations and head out to try their luck at catching the popular sportsfish mahi-mahi, tuna and marlin," Mr Punch said.
Recfishwest provided advice on the best locations for the FADs, and the expanded program now includes FADs off Mandurah, Lancelin, Jurien Bay, and Steep Point.
FADs were deployed along the northern coast off Exmouth, Point Samson, and Dampier earlier this year, and will be collected next month ahead of the cyclone season.
