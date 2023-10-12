Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fish aggregating devices to be dropped off WA coast

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
October 12 2023 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recfishwest has deployed four anchored buoys (FADs) off Cape Naturaliste to attract small bait fish and larger pelagic species. Picture is supplied.
Recfishwest has deployed four anchored buoys (FADs) off Cape Naturaliste to attract small bait fish and larger pelagic species. Picture is supplied.

The State Government is putting funds into a program which is expected to offer more diverse sport fishing opportunities for recreational fishers in the upcoming summer season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.