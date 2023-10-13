Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Memorial for victims of 1980 Busselton Senior High School bus crash laid in New South Wales

By Edward Scown and Robert Marmont
October 13 2023 - 2:30pm
Jennifer Shann, Marie Butler, Tom Tate Sr, Connor Tate and Tom Tate Jr, set up the plaque in memory of the 1980 bus crash. Picture supplied.
43 years ago, a group of 78 Busselton Senior High School students along with three teachers and a chaperone set off on an excursion to the East Coast during the May school holidays.

Local News

