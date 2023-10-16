Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former South West MP James Hayward jailed for child abuse

Updated October 16 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former West Australian MP James Hayward has been jailed for child sexual abuse. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Former West Australian MP James Hayward has been jailed for child sexual abuse. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

A former Member of Parliament for the South West Region has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.