Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Free yoga returns to Mitchell Park

October 25 2023 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building Busselton Town Team members Gizelle Salame, Lisa Skrypichayko and Hal Snyder are getting into practice for free yoga sessions in Mitchell Park this November.
Building Busselton Town Team members Gizelle Salame, Lisa Skrypichayko and Hal Snyder are getting into practice for free yoga sessions in Mitchell Park this November.

The Building Busselton Town Team is bringing back Yoga in November, with the chance to boost your mind and body with 8 free morning classes in Mitchell Park next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.