Free yoga returns to Mitchell Park

The Building Busselton Town Team is bringing back Yoga in November, with the chance to boost your mind and body with 8 free morning classes in Mitchell Park next month.
Building Busselton has brought together a team of local yoga instructors from the Geographe Leisure Centre, Katie Yoga, Valerie's Dru Yoga and World Gym to offer a variety of disciplines to the public.
The 45-minute sessions are suitable for all levels, and everybody is invited to turn up with mat, towel and water bottle.
"One of BBTT's earliest events back in 2020, Sunrise Yoga in Mitchell Park, was so popular that many locals requested we do it again," Building Busselton Town Team member Hal Snyder said.
"We're very excited to bring a variety of yoga teachers into Mitchell Park to share their practice with you."
Town Team member Lisa Skrypichayko said while the classes would be free to attend, donations would go towards helping others in the community.
"If you are able, please bring a gold coin to donate to Cliff's Kitchen," she said. "With mental health being a big issue in the SouthWest, this is an opportunity for us all to take steps to look after ourselves and others."
For more information about Free Yoga in November email buildingbusselton@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/buildingbusselton
This initiative has been made possible by funding from the City of Busselton.
The Building Busselton Town Team plans and delivers events and initiatives to beautify and invigorate Busselton's City centre and welcomes everyone keen to have a go.
Follow Building Busselton on Facebook and Instagram or visit townteammovement.com to learn more.
