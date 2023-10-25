Essential garden guidance at wildflower workshop

South West gardeners flocked to Bay OK's Gardening with Wildflowers workshop to meet celebrity gardener Sabrina Hahn and learn how to encourage birds and wildlife, improve soil, and look after the local waterways at the same time.
The workshop was presented at the Busselton Wildflower and Environment show, by the Geographe Community Landcare Nursery.
GeoCatch staff were on hand to share tips and tricks on creating a Bay OK garden with displays on gardening with wildflowers and habitat-friendly gardening.
Local business, Soils aint Soils Busselton-Dunsborough provided examples of the many native plant species available for gardeners.
Local Lisa Wain was in attendance to learn more about improving her garden with native plants.
"There are so many inspiring exhibitors at the show, like Johnny the Frog Doctor and Sabrina," Lisa said. "Seeing the community come together to learn more about responsible gardening is great. I am sure that many people will leave here and build a frog pond, or improve their soil with some of the tips we got from the presenters."
With a long, hot summer predicted, Sabrina Hahn said many South West gardeners were turning to waterwise, low-nutrient native gardens.
"When planning your garden or verge renovation, the most important part is improving your soil, as Busselton soils are very sandy and don't hold nutrients or water. Use a wetting agent multiple times a year, add clay, some compost and a layer of mulch. Then you can look at layering different height plants to provide animal habitat," she said.
GeoCatch has been working with suburban homeowners to convert lawn verges to native gardens. The project provides advice and guidance on removing turf, soil improvement, selecting appropriate species, and help in designing layouts.
GeoCatch and Busselton Water are looking for six neighbours to team up to reduce water bills by turning their lawn verges into waterwise, low nutrient native verge gardens. A team will mentor these neighbours in Bay OK gardening, assisting with their plans and ensuring their native verges look wonderful and thrive.
West Busselton residents Anne and David Cosgrove turned a corner verge from a thirsty lawn into a beautiful native garden requiring less fertiliser, water and maintenance.
"There is still some maintenance required with weeds coming through the mulch, but we have saved much more time on watering and mowing," David said.
To sign up for Bay OK's new native verge garden initiative, email lisa.massey@dwer.wa.gov.au or phone GeoCatch on 0491 069 078.
