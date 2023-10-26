Coastal challenge is back | XTERRA Dunsborough

Entries have opened for 2024 XTERRA Dunsborough, which will be held once again in the region on April 20-21, 2024.
Next year's event will feature six off-road races that include qualifying spots to the 2024 XTERRA World Championship in Trentino, Italy; the 2024 Triathlon WA off-road State Championships; and two new Trail Runs.
Held by Rapid Ascent, the race has a reputation as Australia's largest off-road triathlon (formally known as X-Adventure), and showcases a challenging course of ocean swimming, mountain biking and trail running throughout the north of the region.
The premier XTERRA Full Distance race consists of a 1.5K swim in the waters of Geographe Bay, followed by a 28K mountain bike race through the flowing singletrack in Meelup Regional Park, and finishes with a 10K trail run along the coastline.
2023 XTERRA Full Distance winner Sam Osborne (NZ) said the course lived up to its' expectations with a technical run and an excellent mountain bike leg which is what attracted him to the Dunsborough race in the first place.
"It's honestly a banger of a race on a course [that] really rewards somebody who can rail a bike around a corner," Osborne said.
Elite competitors from all over the world will race for a share of the $12,000 AUD ($7500 USD) cash prize pool.
Age-groupers will have the chance to secure one of the 28 age-group qualifying spots into the 2024 XTERRA World Championship.
XTERRA have added two new trail runs to the 2024 event program with 21K and 10K stand-alone events set to capture the beauty and diversity of the Meelup Regional Park hinterland and coastline.
The 21K race acts as an official qualifying event for the 2024 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship allowing competitors to be part of XTERRA's global series and ranking system.
The event weekend also features a Short Distance triathlon (750M swim, 15K mountain bike, 6K trail run), and adventure races just for kids.
Off-road races are open to individual athletes or relay teams of up to 3, doing one leg each, where mates can get together and join the 1,500 competitors who tackle the event each year.
"This is off-road triathlon at its best; we call it a race through paradise," Sam Maffett, Rapid Ascent's General Manager said.
Headquartered at the Dunsborough Country Club, XTERRA participants will be treated to a festival-like finish line with a host of entertainment options for kids, and plenty of food and drinks.
Entries are open online with further event information available at www.xterradunsborough.com.au
