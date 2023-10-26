A nice ring to possum tally results

GeoCatch has released the 2023 Western Ringtail Possum Tally results, with information helping to track population trends, and inform future planning decisions and conservation projects.
Over four weeks in April, 20 citizen scientists reported 341 possum sightings in their gardens and backyards across Busselton and Dunsborough, 149 of which GeoCatch said were identified as different individuals.
The annual tally aims to improve knowledge and awareness of critically endangered western ringtail possums living in urban areas.
From 2016 to 2023, there were 450 reported deaths, of which 64 percent were from road kills. Domestic dogs and cats were also a big contributor to ringtail deaths.
Nicole Lincoln from GeoCatch said there were a few simple things that pet owners could do to help the critically endangered species.
"Catios are a great way to let your cat enjoy the outdoors whilst keeping wildlife safe," she said. "If you have dogs, ensure that they are inside at night.
"You can also install possum bridges in your yard to allow possums to move from tree to tree, and there are some low-cost fence extensions available if your dog is jumping up on the fence to access a possum highway."
Tally results have now been analysed, shared across the wider community, and recorded on the WA Threatened Species Database.
All participants in the tally were in the draw to win a possum box made by the Busselton Men's Shed. This year's winner was Marie from Busselton, who spent eight nights surveying her backyard, spotting at least one possum every night, including one baby.
In total, Marie recorded 17 western ringtail possum sightings during the survey period.
Since its inception, the tally has expanded beyond the original Geographe Bay Catchment area. Nature Conservation Margaret River, Leschenault Catchment Council, and Wirambi Landcare now operate the project within their local communities. South West NRM assists with coordination, making it a truly regional event.
The project is delivered by GeoCatch through funding from the Australian Government, in partnership with the South West NRM. The project is also supported by the Western Ringtail Action Group and City of Busselton.
