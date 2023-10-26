Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

A nice ring to possum tally results

October 26 2023 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harriet Wyatt and Nicole Lincoln from GeoCatch with Western the Ringtail Possum inspecting a possum box produced by Busselton Mens Shed. Picture supplied.
Harriet Wyatt and Nicole Lincoln from GeoCatch with Western the Ringtail Possum inspecting a possum box produced by Busselton Mens Shed. Picture supplied.

GeoCatch has released the 2023 Western Ringtail Possum Tally results, with information helping to track population trends, and inform future planning decisions and conservation projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.