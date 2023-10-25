Dunsborough liquor store named best in the West

The region is officially home to the best liquor store in WA, after the results of the 28th WA Liquor Industry Awards were announced at the Hyatt Regency in Perth last week.
Dunsborough Cellars was named both the Country Store of the Year and WA Liquor Store of the Year at the gala event, held to recognise and celebrate excellence in the independent packaged liquor industry.
Dunsborough Cellars co-owner Geoff Davies said the award was a fantastic acknowledgement by the industry for his commitment to delivering a top customer experience.
"To win regional liquor store of the year is a real achievement, it's very humbling, but to win the overall liquor store on top of that is a real thrill," he said.
It's the first time Mr Davies and the store have won the award since opening in 2014 and the first time since 2019 a country liquor store has won the overall award.
Fellow founder Rob Zahtila said it was a thrill to be recognised by industry peers, and that the award was testament to the engagement and support from the local community.
"We don't take it for granted, that's for sure," Mr Zahtila said of the passionate backing they receive from their customers.
"it's great to be part of a community and a business community that has supported us tremedously well, and I think we've created something that has become a vital part of the local business scene thanks to that support."
He commended the team on its enthusiasm for promoting South West and WA products.
"People here really care about where they shop, they're conscious of buying local and appreciate that we are always trying to promote the great products being created here all the time."
Voting for the best store is based on scores by dozens of sales representatives from wineries, beer suppliers and distilleries from across the state.
Liquor Stores Association WA CEO Peter Peck said this year's event was the best in years.
"There has been so much to celebrate and commemorate this year but at the end of the day it's about honouring and acknowledging the demanding work put in by these small family-owned businesses.
"The contribution that our members and suppliers make to the local community often goes unnoticed, so this is an event to remind everyone the important role they play."
"I congratulate the award winners and thank all our partners for their ongoing support" he added.
More than 300 guests attended the event and plans are in place for next year's festivities.
