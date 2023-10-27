Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Queens dethroned by strong Shark attack

October 27 2023 - 5:05pm
Round 2 of the Senior Women's competition was predicted to be a tough, low scoring affair before the Dunsborough Sharks beat the Saints Queens in a strong comeback performance. Picture supplied.
A strong second half comeback was enough to see the Dunsborough Sharks beat the Saints Queens in round 2 of the Senior Women's competition.

Local News

