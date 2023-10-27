Queens dethroned by strong Shark attack

A strong second half comeback was enough to see the Dunsborough Sharks beat the Saints Queens in round 2 of the Senior Women's competition.
In a match strongly predicted to be a tough low scoring affair both teams delivered as it took nearly 4 minutes for the first basket to come with Shark Kayla Harris putting one down from inside the key.
From there the next 15 minutes of the game was back and forth with only Queen Holly Creedon able to find the basket adding 7 points to give the Saints team a tiny buffer.
This was quickly reduced with Danelle Watson hit one from the line to bring the sharks back within two.
However, the first half belonged to Creedon as she continued to be a shining light for the Queens adding another 6 points in the last 7minutes of the half with the only other score in the first half coming of the hands of Shark Kayla Harris who scored with two minutes to go.
Both teams went into half time with the Saints leading the Sharks 13-7, discussing new ways to score and break this shootout between Harris and Creedon.
The Second half started in an exact carbon copy of the first, Harris scored the first to make the margin four, before the number 7 for Saints stepped up again to score her 15th point of the game with another basket.
Watson continued the scoring again by going to the line and only sinking one to make the score 15-10 in favour of the team in red.
The middle 10 minutes of the half continued to be a back-and-forth affair with neither team able to add anything to the scoreline.
Then, as if the hoops suddenly got bigger.
Kayla Harris, Erin Keamy and Samantha Wilde all scored for the Sharks to give a one point lead and the momentum had changed.
Chloe McGill became the 5th Sharks player to score as she hit her first point and gave the Sharks a 3-point lead.
The Queens, needing something turned to Creedon, who again delivered this time from the line to stop a 9-0 run and get them back within two points.
McGill and Katie Horrocks then continued the Sharks attack on the Queens by both scoring before a late free throw from Creedon make the final margin five points.
The Dunsborough Sharks came out eventual winners in a tight contest 22 to 17.
Top Points Scorers:
Queens - Holly Creedon 17 (The entire teams score!)
Sharks - Kayla Harris 10, Chloe McGill 4
OTHER RESULTS
Colts Australia vs Dunsborough Lightning - Lightning (35) def. Australia (32)
GMAS Diamonds vs Colts Alley-Oopsies - Diamonds (37) defeated Alley-Oopsies (25).
