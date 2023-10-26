Busselton touch footy scene delivers expanded comp

Busselton Touch Football Association is back and firing, with the first two competition rounds now in the record books.
This year an expanded competition has seen the introduction of a C division, aimed at the very social end of the touch football scale.
Newcomers Pretty in Pink, led by the evergreen Jeff Weaver and Capel Nuts and Jugs, a mixture of the FitzGerald and Epere families, have had a hot start to the year, recording two wins each in their first two games.
Spectators are already eagerly awaiting their Round 4 matchup.
Here Comes the Run have been big improvers - a young and energetic team of Dunsborough kids that are quickly learning the game, and could be a team to watch over the course of the season.
Perennial powerhouse B Division teams Golden Oldies, BeetleJuice and Mariners have kept the band together, their continuity on the field showing as they have created some great tries.
Golden Oldies recorded a magnificent 5-3 victory over Falcons in Round 2, with the experience of James Thomas and exciting play from Amy Farmer a highlight, as they teach next generation players Ethan Farmer and Zac Harrison the game.
Must Tag Sally, last years beaten grand finalists, have had a rough start to the year, but with the speed of Seve Grantis and Kaden Heathcote will find form quickly and always be a dangerous opponent.
Another of the new teams, Fitstoppers, have been very competitive in two close losses, and are banging on the door of recording their first victory.
To find out more about the association, visit www.facebook.com/busseltontouch
