Thrilling moments as A Grade season gets underway

By Allan Miller
October 26 2023 - 2:00pm
DESTROYER: New Dunsborough A-Grade quick Harrison Sutherland, who took 5-28 against Vasse on Saturday, with the ball that earned him a rare debut hat-trick the previous weekend. Picture by Allan Miller.
TWO cliffhanger finishes in Busselton and a mighty run chase in Margaret River continued the exciting start to the local A-Grade cricket season on Saturday.

