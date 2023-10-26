Thrilling moments as A Grade season gets underway

TWO cliffhanger finishes in Busselton and a mighty run chase in Margaret River continued the exciting start to the local A-Grade cricket season on Saturday.
At Bovell Park, Vasse were bowled out for only 94 but then turned around to dismiss Dunsborough for 89 to win a thriller by 5 runs.
Across town at Barnard Park it was just as close.
Cowaramup were dismissed for 135 in 42 overs, and St Marys responded with 9-136 in 40 overs to scrape across the line by a solitary wicket to register their first win of the season.
Meanwhile at Gloucester Park, Yallingup-Oddbods batted first and totalled an excellent 9-194 from 50 overs, only for Margaret River Hawks to breeze home in response with 3-197 in just 37 overs, winning with a massive 13 overs to spare.
At Bovell Park, new Dunsborough fast bowler Harrison Sutherland, 20, continued his brilliant start in local ranks when he took 5-28 to dominate Vasse's total of 94 all out in 38 overs.
Duncan Melbin (28) and Chris Dendle (23) showed plenty of grit for Vasse on an awkward track, after the top order had collapsed to 6-26 after being put into bat.
Set only 95 to win, Dunsborough lost a wicket in their first over and looked well out of contention at 7-47, only to recover through opener Cain Reynolds (38) to nearly get up.
Left-armer Scott Young (3-28) and allrounder Lewis Smith (3-24) led a strong bowling effort by Vasse.
Chris Dendle and newcomer Nishanth Pushparaj claimed two wickets apiece.
Smith, one of Vasse's two imports this year, continues to provide excellent value for his new club.
As well as scoring 20 runs and taking three wickets, he held a miraculous catch at cover after chasing a skied ball, despite colliding with Melbin who was running around from mid-off.
Both players somehow escaped serious injury in an incident that could have had disastrous consequences.
At Barnard Park, the Cowaramup Bulls were held to 135 all out, with Ben Kirkham (28) and Archer Coates (27) topscoring.
All six bowlers for St Marys were successful, with 16-year-old Sean Zahra (1-16) being particularly impressive.
St Marys relied on three batsmen to stay in contention, Jacob Cook (32), Jono Lloyd (34) and Matt Miller (25) all contributing soundly.
The final pairing of Sean Zahra and Will Snaddon scored the vital eight runs needed to notch a thrilling one-wicket win.
Veterans Dan Williams and Bill Cawley each took three wickets for Vasse, and the turf wicket at Barnard Park produced complimentary comments for a change.
Margaret River Hawks are shaping as the team to beat this season, after their powerful lineup scored a dominant win over Yallingup-Oddbods to make it two wins from two starts.
YOBS must have fancied their chances after recovering from 5-72 to total 9-194 from their 50 overs, with Brendan Millar (41) and Peter Vrankovich (29) getting them out of trouble and Matty Braid (22 not out) hitting effectively at the death.
The Hawks spin trio of Chris McLean, Rumesh Silva and Peter Crimp was on target, bolstered by Leigh Westcott returning from injury to open the attack.
Set 195 to win, Hawks teed off with Grant Garstone (62), Shane Joyce (54 not out) and Tom Miller (34 not out) all showing brilliant form with the bat to score an astonishing win in just 37 overs.
In B-Grade cricket, YOBS 5-211 (Jamie Liston 94) proved too strong for Hawks' 101, with young Sam Joyce (54) hitting more than half the Hawks total.
The other B-Grade game saw Dunsborough hit 180 (Cam Morris 39, Brendan Cribb and Mat Kammann three wickets each) before dismissing Vasse for 121 (Nathan Whitfield 35, Judd Truscott 3-22).
In C-Grade cricket, Leigh Guthridge launched his debut as Nannup captain by hitting 50 in his team's total of 5-190. Vasse responded with 118 (Robbie Williams 33).
St Marys notched 3-174 at Churchill Park, with Spencer Drummond hitting a fine 77 not out, and then held Cowaramup to 5-137.
The last game saw YOBS 9-175 (Trevor Golding 71, Riley Wood 53, Darcy Carroll 3-37) overcome Dunsborough (136) at Dunsborough.
