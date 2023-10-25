Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Coffee crew makes a splash in first GeoBay Classic

October 26 2023 - 8:00am
The 2023 Yahava KoffeeWorks Geo Bay Cool Water Classic will kick off at the Dunsborough Fisherman's Boat Ramp on Saturday November 11.
After numerous hours in the water, a hot coffee would have to be the logical go-to for most people.

