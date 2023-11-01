Artist's residency delivers new inspiration

A new exhibition by Nannup artist Miranda Free will be unveiled at the Old Courthouse Complex this week.
Returning from a five week residency at Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre in Northern NSW, Free will present works created in response to the lush landscape surrounding the gallery, and still life works that owe a debt to the incomparable Margaret Olley.
The artist undertook a project that explored the temporality of landscape where she attempted to imbue her landscape works with an indication of the variability of nature day to day and hour-to-hour.
Staying at a studio overlooking a spectacular view of Wollumbin (Mt Warning), a culturally significant and sacred place to the Bundjalung and Githabul nations, across the Tweed Valley enabled Miranda to paint sections of the view over 20 days at different times and in a variety of weather conditions.
The resulting works create a panoramic view that is characterised by the variations encountered as well as her changing perceptions day to day and these will be complemented by a multimedia component that includes video, sound eco printed banners.
In addition to the landscape installation, Miranda will have a selection of still life works that are a large component of her art practice.
She has always found Margaret Olley's work inspirational, and the opportunity to immerse herself in the Margaret Olley Art Centre during her residency was an added benefit of undertaking the Nancy Fairfax Artist Residency at the gallery.
Inspired by Margaret & the Tweed Valley: an exhibition by Miranda Free runs from 2 November to 5 December.
Entry is free.
