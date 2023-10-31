Huge demand for Busselton Jetty Swim entries

A whopping total of 5,238 entries have been received during the open-ballot period for the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim, with organisers stunned by the demand for places in the popular annual event.
Swimmers once again jumped at the chance to take part in the swim, which will take place across two days in February.
"The event has been oversubscribed by 23 percent, with a total of 5,238 entries received during the ballot period which ran for nine days earlier this month."
The ballot was introduced for the 2022 event after the event website began to crash under the demand for registrations.
"[The ballot system] is used to better manage the solo and team entries for the signature 3.6km swim around the Busselton Jetty as well as the One Mile Swim to Shore.
President of the volunteer organising committee, Kat Rafferty, said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the number of people wanting to register.
It's pretty amazing when you think our first event had just 86 participants.- Kat Rafferty
"Following the success of our last event we worked with our local partners, including Busselton Surf Life Saving Club, to increase the places available for 2024," she said.
"But we simply could not have predicted this level of demand.
"This is the biggest number of applications we have ever had and a 24 percent increase on the number of entries we received last year.
"It's pretty amazing when you think our first event had just 86 participants."
While acknowledging it would be disappointing for those who had not secured an entry, Ms Rafferty urged people not to despair.
"Unsuccessful applicants are assigned a random position on our waitlist, which means if someone withdraws, you still might be able to swim in your preferred category," she said.
"We have also just opened entries into Simon's 500m Shortcut Swim, which allows swimmers to take a detour and swim under the Jetty. The swim gives swimmers of any ability the chance to join the fun and get wet, participate, and swim together with family and friends."
To enter Simon's Shortcut Swim, go to busseltonjettyswim.org.au
