Surf brew collab just in time for summer

Busselton's Shelter Brewing Co has once again joined forces with Hillzeez Down South Surf Shop to drop a new beer and merchandise in time for the summer season.
"It's the 30th birthday of the Hillzeez Busselton store, and when your mate has a birthday, you bring the beer, right?" Shelter Brewing Co's Head Brewer, Jason Credaro said.
"Along that line of thinking, of bringing beers to parties or barbies, we wanted to make the perfect beer to crush this summer.
"We did a collab two years ago with the Surf Wax Sour, and everyone loved it so much we're doing it again with the Hillzeez Hazy and merch drop to start your summer off right."
Shelter and Hillzeez will be hosting a free launch party upstairs at Shelter Brewing Co on Friday 3 November from 5.30pm.
"Everyone is invited along to celebrate with us in Busselton, and we're putting on free pizzas - everyone knows beer and pizza is the perfect match," said Credaro.
