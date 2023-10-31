Smiths Beach surf lifesaving cadets on board

Young locals are taking to the water in droves, keen to take part in one of Australia's favourite pastimes.
Warren Brown, cadets coordinator at the Smiths Beach Surf Lifesaving Club (SBSLC), said the club had seen more than 160 Nippers enrolled this year, and for the first time was hosting a Youth Program catering for the U14 to U17 age groups.
We have ten cadets signed up so far and we welcome more.- Warren Brown
"The youth program is well established in SLSWA and has four main pathways available - Lifesaving, Training, Leadership and Surf Sports - with a focus on having fun and building the cadets own personal skills," Warren explained.
He said while most other surf lifesaving clubs have cadet programs for U13 to U17 age groups, the SBSLC did not previously offer this.
"The cadets program is for the U13 to U17 age group and provides training in surf lifesaving skills, with options to specialise in different aspects of lifesaving, competition, management and training.
"There are a range of qualifications and awards as part of the youth program and two SLSWA development camps available to cadets.
"We have ten cadets signed up so far and we would welcome more."
SBSLC cadets train on Sundays from 7.30am to 9.30am, Tuesday 4.30pm to 5.30pm and then have a social training session on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.
To find out more, visit sbslsc.com.au
