Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Smiths Beach surf lifesaving cadets on board

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 1 2023 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smiths Beach Surf Lifesaving Club has welcomed more than 160 nippers to the club this year, and is running a cadets program for the first time. Picture by Warren Brown.
Smiths Beach Surf Lifesaving Club has welcomed more than 160 nippers to the club this year, and is running a cadets program for the first time. Picture by Warren Brown.

Young locals are taking to the water in droves, keen to take part in one of Australia's favourite pastimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.