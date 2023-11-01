Region's produce a gift to new venture | The Pickled Pixie

Fluttering around certainly conjures up an appetite.
As I pondered what to dine on, I spied with my little pixie eye something new and intriguing. The aroma was utterly irresistible; I could only float and follow.
I'd heard enticing rumours of a place that served pizza perfection from a van, with crusts so airily puffed, perfectly charred, and adorned with what can only be described as heaven in various forms.
It's said that one bite will transport you to the heart of Naples itself.
Whispered tales also reached my pixie ears that these divine pizzas feature in an innovative menu from a new restaurant in the region. And to my absolute delight, as I discovered on my recent flight, this gastronomic gossip with right!
Sons of Naples-recently opened its doors in the hip little precinct just south of Brookfield. Nestled happily beside Yahava and Burger Baby, it drew me in with fragrant promises.
It is a restaurant born from the love of authentic Neapolitan pizza, the passion to express the essence of Italy, and a deep-rooted connection to family and the beautiful city of Naples.
Famiglia is everything for Italians, especially when it comes to food. And for brothers Alessandro and Ferdinando Fucci and brother-in-law Andrea Costantini, their restaurant hums with heritage and sings with a heady freshness.
This ristorante goes far beyond the crusty deliciousness of the woodfired pizza oven to serve its patrons dishes that speak of tradition with a twist-in a language that food lovers will hear loud and clear.
"Nando and I both hail from Naples, and our brother-in-law Andrea comes from Genova. Our familial bonds and shared traditions are a testament to our commitment to preserving the rich culinary culture of Naples. Our restaurant is a homage to the flavours and legacy we hold dear," explains Alessandro.
"The passion and purpose behind starting our restaurant were deeply rooted in our love for food and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service."
Andrea and Nando cut a powerful duo in the kitchen, with over 15 years of combined experience, from Napoli's authentic pizzerias to the fine-dining world.
Calling Australia home in 2012, Andrea honed his culinary skills with collaborations at Wills Domain and Frui Momento. Ferdinando perfected his seamless art abroad, bringing his stellar skillset to the shores of Australia in 2016.
Together, their unwavering and undoubted passion for cooking paints itself on every plate like a declaration of love.
Their culinary creations push global boundaries in a fusion steeped with their homeland and ignited with inspiration from their new heartland in Margaret River.
"Cooking here in Margaret River holds a special place in our hearts. The multicultural fabric of this region inspires us.
"The diverse backgrounds and influences of the local community have enriched our culinary experience, allowing us to explore and experiment with a wide range of flavours and techniques," says chef Ferdinando.
Entering Sons of Naples, I knew instantly that the region was in for a treat. One that would make people smile and bellies yearn for more.
You're welcomed with the warmth of a family home, yet you'll know you've entered a place of refinement by the ease and professionalism at which Alessandro and manager Ben Tassone man the floor.
Not to mention those smiles! These two know their stuff. Inside, it's all dark mocha offset by a dusky, low-lit glow with a chic industrial vibe.
Spacious booths and intimate seating for a crowd or candle-lit dinner welcome you to park up and prepare for what's to come. Canvases of vibrant visuals by local Cowaramup artist Aidan Lee Smith splash an edge of funk and fun around the walls.
This contrast sets the perfect introduction for the menu-a leather-bound book where the deep-set tones of tradition meet innovation and creation. An ode to their Italian roots, yet not confined by it.
The Sons of Naples had me sprinkling sparkles of excitement.
To share or not to share? Plates such as the King Fish & Mozzarella Cannoli made this a decisive NO (you will want it all to yourself).
However, if share, you must-these velvet wasabi & lime Fior di latte Mozzarella magic encased by delicate twines of Kataifi pastry, with succulent snippets of Kingfish, will perhaps have you regretting your generous decision.
It's a melt-in-your-mouth moment with a jovial juxtaposition of the most exquisite subtle flavours that announce themselves with gusto. It's pure art.
But food shared is pleasure in all the right ways. And this menu's story carries this at its sublime core. The Vegan Arancini are a must, so light and fluffy, sitting perkily atop a silky bed of basil veganaise.
And for those who love citrusy surprises from the sea, the Octopus Carpaccio is so much more than a tantalising tentacle in this dish. Thinly sliced, with a touch of scented smokiness, pockets of negroni gel and a scattering of fennel and grape salata will do more than please. It will explain how serious chefs Andrea and Ferdinando are about their craft.
Wine? Well, I happened to have a bottle of Glenarty Road's 2023 'Wildings Vermentino' in my back pocket.
This wine is dressed for food and perfectly zippy, with a sherbety acidity and lime zest dusting. Its subtle caress of complexity from a little cold soak skin contact made it a formidable friend for each serving.
Everything mingled merrily like the perfect ping pong partner-a sip for savour rally. Fine details lift every dish; from here, it goes up another level.
Il secondo (main course)-is another ball game. Star players shine, like the Half Moon Ravioli, making a pretty pyramid of squid ink satin pillows heavenly puffed with confit calamari and lemon ricotta, resting on a silken sheet of broad bean cream: to the Tagliatelle With Slow Cooked Pork and Beef Rag-which delivers a hearty, and heartfelt succulent meaty sauce, that steps away from the edge of richness to a place of delicate umami-ness, atop a bed of sleek homemade pasta. Yes, its melt in your mouth kinda stuff.
And that's only the beginning...
Those rumours are true; these Sons Of Naples are the Pizzaiolo Kings. Your pizza will be a billowy, char-tickled masterpiece where classic meets a creative universe. It is that darn good. Pizza is traditionally best friends with beer, but...
Pixie pockets are deep, and a Woodlands 2016 'Emily' emerged.
A beautiful Bordeaux blend offering a dense garden of dark fruits and violets, with a dusting of cacao and a lace of liquorice. The peppy acidity was light and bright, setting a divine backdrop for pasta. This elegant and airy wine has an undercurrent of depth that works wonders with pizza, seafood or mushroom-based dishes.
Speaking of which-Sons Of Naples knows how to rock a forest mushroom. The Vegan Gnocchi with Porcini is a happy place of exquisite nutty, earthy elevation-that's ravishingly thoughtful.
"Within our menu, you'll discover a carefully crafted selection of vegan dishes, mindfully designed to cater to our vegan patrons. We believe in going beyond the typical 'substitute' option," Alessandro said.
And if you are gluten or lactose-free, these boys from Napoli have you covered.
"Our commitment to hospitality extends to accommodate a diverse range of dietary requirements, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a Sons of Naples experience that's both special and inclusive.
"We aim to anticipate and fulfil the dietary needs of all our guests, embodying our dedication to providing a memorable culinary journey for all. It's a testament to our belief that great food knows no bounds."
When it's time to sing farewell to a meal as good as this, it's a sad moment, but here it ends with the most melodious tones.
Now, dessert traditionalists, be forewarned the Vegan Crème Brulée will spin your head, but you'll be dizzy with glee. It is a voluptuous, velvety sensation, smooched with jammy berries and fresh fruit.
The Amaretto bomb is a boozy explosion of almondesque biscuits, accessorised with semifreddo, French meringues and strawberries.
Andrea and Fernandino's minds are always at play; the vegan desserts regularly change as they keep pushing the boundaries, incorporating unusual techniques and ingredients to articulate their art in a place that can be a temperamental zone for some.
Each dish flows in a flawless dance of flavours and freshness. No one corner weighs the other down; it poises on a fine point where it floats-beautifully balanced.
This restaurant is a place where you must put preconceived ideas behind and open yourself to the possibility of more. It presents a rare moment when dining, when the world folds away, and you've lost track of time and where you are. The outside ceases to exist, and you are just in that moment.
Our region is a gift that the Sons of Naples have graciously infused into the core of their philosophy.
"The breathtaking winery scenery surrounding us in Margaret River is truly inspiring. The lush vineyards and beautiful landscapes create an ideal backdrop for us to showcase our passion for authentic Italian cuisine. It's a place where we can harmonise our love for cooking with the beauty and abundance of this region, offering a unique and memorable dining experience."
É puramente delizioso!
And with that, my friends, I must bid you arrivederci.
PP.
