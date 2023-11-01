Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Possum program to help save precious lives

November 1 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the 2023 Ringtail Tally revealing that 64 percent of Western Ringtail Possum fatalities occurring on our roads, there is cause for hope thanks to a new project helping to train wildlife rehabilitators in first aid for the species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.