Possum program to help save precious lives

With the 2023 Ringtail Tally revealing that 64 percent of Western Ringtail Possum fatalities occurring on our roads, there is cause for hope thanks to a new project helping to train wildlife rehabilitators in first aid for the species.
Local wildlife rehabilitators are being called to join Dr. Richard Lucas from Busselton Vet Hospital and Dr. Felicity Bradshaw for 'First Aid for Possums'.
Members of the Western Ringtail Action Group (WRAG) identified a need in the community for better training and care of Western Ringtail Possums.
"This training will contribute to successful welfare and rehabilitation outcomes for Western Ringtail Possums," Dr Bradshaw said.
This will give the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum the best chance of survival after injury or illness.- Suzanne Strapp, FAWNA
"Having the training delivered by local vets with local knowledge is of great importance to the survival of possums and other native wildlife" says WRAG member Jo Kennedy from Dunsborough Busselton Wildlife Care.
FAWNA wildlife rehabilitator Suzanne Strapp said she was looking forward to sharing knowledge with experts.
"Local vets are dealing with injured possums all the time and are best positioned to share their expertise and experience with volunteer wildlife rehabilitators," she said. "This will give the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum the best chance of survival after injury or illness."
The course has been designed to address real-life scenarios, with content covering possum welfare, emergency management and triage, burns, broken bones, pain management, bloating, gut biome, bandaging, and fluid administration.
'First Aid for Possums' is funded using the proceeds from the sale of Western Ringtail Possum soft toys at Busselton and Margaret River Visitor Centres, with community members and visitors purchasing over 650 toy possums over 3 years.
The sales are part of an ongoing regional partnership between the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association and the Western Ringtail Action Group, with proceeds invested into possum conservation projects, as determined by WRAG.
GeoCatch Project Officer Nicole Lincoln praised the community for their support of the program, which will hopefully see many injured possums rehabilitated and released into their natural environment.
"This support has raised over $6500, which will be invested directly into local conservation efforts," Nicole said.
Organisers said the event was not intended for those wanting to become a wildlife rehabilitator, but rather for those carers who are already currently working in the field of wildlife rehabilitation.
Possum soft toys are still available to purchase from the Busselton and Margaret River Visitor Centres, with $10 from every sale going to possum conservation projects.
First Aid for Possums will be held Saturday 11th November 10.30 am - 1.30 pm in Busselton.
Licensed wildlife rehabilitators affiliated with a wildlife group are invited to register for this event via geocatch.asn.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.