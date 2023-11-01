Farmers celebrate International Day of Rural Women

It's a busy time of year for local farmers, however tools were put aside last week when women farmers from across the catchment gathered to celebrate International Day of Rural Women.
The event was a collaboration between GeoCatch and local farmer, Felicity Carter, with Felicity hosting the gathering at her family farm in Marybrook.
Each of the farmers attending had been involved with GeoCatch through programs such as soil testing, stream restoration or on-farm nutrient management.
"The role that women play in our farming community often goes unnoticed, so this was a chance for us to celebrate and recognise the integral role that women play in the Geographe agricultural community working together to look after our environment," Felicity said.
Over local food and refreshments, the group connected sharing inspirational stories of their experiences living and working in the south-west, bringing together old friends and creating new bonds.
GeoCatch Board Chair, Vicky Winton thanked participants for sharing their experiences and offering advice.
"The stories shared were deeply affecting and spoke of the resourcefulness and passionate commitment of our local rural women to their farms, families, the environment, and our community.
"Here in the southwest of Western Australia, rural women are clearly key innovators, managers and drivers of farming success and sustainability," she said.
GeoCatch's sustainable agriculture programs support farmers in making changes that enhance their efficiency and protect environmental values.
In particular, 'Geographe Farmers protecting Geographe Bay' launched in 2022, recognises the importance of farmers working collectively to make a difference in our catchment - looking after the environment and supporting a thriving and sustainable agricultural industry.
To learn more about GeoCatch and Geographe Farmers protecting Geographe Bay visit geocatch.asn.au
