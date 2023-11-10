Thermal technology keeps tabs on local fauna

Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue has purchased a state of the art monocular thermal camera thanks to Busselton Water's Community Partnership Program.
Thermal imaging technology can be used for wildlife rescue and monitoring, to quickly locate injured wildlife, study nocturnal activities and conduct non-intrusive observations, allowing valuable insights into the world of wildlife like never before.
Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue, a volunteer organisation, tirelessly provides native wildlife with care and rehabilitation services to enable injured, orphaned or displaced animals to be returned to their natural habitat from Yallingup through to Bunbury.
This includes the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum, brushtail and other possums, kangaroos, native birds, and long neck turtles.
Busselton Water Chair, Dr Robyn Paice said, "We are proud to provide funding to Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue to purchase this important equipment, which will make a difference to the wellbeing of our wildlife.
"It will help understand threats to fauna and how they cope after being released from care.
We are proud to provide funding to Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue to purchase this important equipment...- Dr Robyn Paice
"Groups like Geo Bay Wildlife rely on the tireless efforts of volunteers to rescue injured, sick and abandoned wildlife. They have a crucial role in protecting these animals and in raising awareness about conservation of our native fauna," Dr Paice said.
Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue Chair, Jo Harrison-Ward said the contribution would assist in the rescue and monitoring of Western Ringtail Possums after release.
"We are grateful for Busselton Water's support, and we would encourage other local groups to apply for the next round of funding in February," she said. "Even if you have not been successful applying for other grants in the past, consider applying for the Community Partnership Program. They make the application process very easy, and they like to support the work of local organisations."
This year, Busselton Water is investing more than $16,000 across seven organisations through its Community Partnership Program. To find out more, visit busseltonwater.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.