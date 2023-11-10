Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Thermal technology keeps tabs on local fauna

November 10 2023 - 3:35pm
Busselton Water Chair, Dr Robyn Paice and Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue Chair, Jo Harrison-Ward. Pictures supplied.
Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue has purchased a state of the art monocular thermal camera thanks to Busselton Water's Community Partnership Program.

