Bushfire volunteers honoured with DFES awards

The City of Busselton has celebrated the efforts of local bushfire volunteers at the recent Emergency Services Volunteers Medal Presentations and Recognition evening.
Held in partnership with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), the evening provided an opportunity for the City to present national medals, service medals and clasps, and to thank brigade members and their families for their tireless efforts across the year.
Brigade members Wally Lord and Ken Sue were both acknowledged for their 55 years of service, while Douglas Walters and Allen Bothe marked 45 years, and Graham Bailey and Tim O'Neill both celebrated 40 years.
In total, 120 medials and awards were handed out on the night, with service tenures from 5 to 55 years honoured.
DFES Chief Superintendent Paul Carr presented Certificates of Commendation to 25 members across eight brigades - the highest DFES award for service of meritorious nature and outstanding actions.
...the Busselton task force demonstrated exceptional teamwork...- Matt Muir
The brigade members were recognised for their contribution to community, dedication to duty and acts of bravery in the Hester townsite fire which broke out in the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes in February 2022.
The Busselton taskforce faced challenges of limited reconnaissance, unknown water sources and the uncontrolled movement of the fire towards the Hester townsite.
Yallingup Rural Fire Control Officer, Matt Muir nominated brigade members for the award.
"Despite the difficult circumstances and challenges faced, the Busselton task force demonstrated exceptional teamwork, communication and bravery throughout the operation," Mr Muir said.
"Their efforts, conducted under extreme conditions, contributed significantly to the positive outcome of protecting the Hester community and saving numerous properties, including those on Warner Street."
City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin commended the bravery and dedication of all local emergency volunteers and their families.
"Heading into the fire season, we currently have 382 volunteers - 346 of which are active firefighting members and 36 that are volunteers in support roles across our brigades," he said.
"Congratulations and well done to this year's award and medal recipients who are well-deserving of recognition."
