Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bushfire volunteers honoured with DFES awards

November 8 2023 - 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In total, 120 medials and awards were handed out on the night, with service tenures from 5 to 55 years honoured. Picture supplied.
In total, 120 medials and awards were handed out on the night, with service tenures from 5 to 55 years honoured. Picture supplied.

The City of Busselton has celebrated the efforts of local bushfire volunteers at the recent Emergency Services Volunteers Medal Presentations and Recognition evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.