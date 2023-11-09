Step out for Busselton's Big Pram Walk

Radiance Network South West Inc will host its 7th Annual Big Pram Walk in Busselton's Signal Park this weekend.
The community walk is held to raise awareness and break down the stigma of seeking help in the perinatal period when having a baby.
Radiance Network's Anne Mackay said it was an important subject that required more focus.
"The statistics are high - one in five mums and one in ten dads will be affected," she said.
The event will kick off from 8am on Sunday November 12, and will feature a wide range of market stalls, free coffee for the first 30 people in attendance, free face painting all morning, and free yoga in the park before the Pram Walk commences at 9am.
A men's health talk will be hosted by Glen Dunkerton from the Regional Men's Health Initiative, followed by a free dance workshop with Rita from Bellyvision.
For more information and online support resources, visit www.radiancesouthwest.com.au
