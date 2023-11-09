Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Step out for Busselton's Big Pram Walk

November 9 2023 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 7th Annual Big Pram Walk will take place at Busselton's Signal Park this weekend. Picture supplied.
The 7th Annual Big Pram Walk will take place at Busselton's Signal Park this weekend. Picture supplied.

Radiance Network South West Inc will host its 7th Annual Big Pram Walk in Busselton's Signal Park this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.