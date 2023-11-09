RSPCA brings free pet help to Busselton on Friday

RSPCA WA will be in Busselton this Friday 10 November offering free supplies and advice to pet owners who may be struggling with the costs of caring for their pets.
The Community Action Day event will be held at the Busselton Netball Clubrooms, Lou Weston Oval on Dorset Street from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.
On offer will be free dog health checks and microchipping, free dog and cat food, plus free flea and worm treatments for dogs and cats.
RSPCA WA Executive Manager Animal and Enforcement Operations Hannah Dreaver said the animal welfare organisation was seeing an increase in pet owners asking for help amidst the cost-of-living crisis.
"The City of Busselton is in the top five regional areas for cruelty reports, recording a 98 per cent increase in 2022-23," she said.
"Lack of food or vet care are top concerns for pets in the area.
"It's hoped this support will ease some pressure on family budgets and help stop small health problems for pets becoming big and expensive ones."
Ms Dreaver said cost of living and housing pressures had put increased strain on pet ownership in WA.
"We want to keep much-loved pets together with their owners wherever possible," she said.
"If you could benefit from a little help with your animals, please come along and take advantage of this free support."
People are welcome to bring social, vaccinated dogs and puppies along to the event on leash.
Due to welfare concerns, cats are not able to attend, however cat advice, food and flea and worm treatments will be available.
RSPCA WA inspectors and an RSPCA WA dog trainer will be on hand to answer questions.
The health checks will be conducted by RSPCA staff and volunteer vets and vet nurses from the region.
Pet owners who would like to attend are asked to register online at rspcawa.org.au/events
RSPCA WA thanked the City of Busselton, Elanco, Rogz, and Petbarn Foundation for their support in facilitating the event.
