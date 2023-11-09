Buried briefs reveal hidden truth in Busselton soil

What could burying seven pairs of cotton undies in a Busselton paddock tell the environmental experts at South West NRM about soil health?
The experiment might sound a tad quirky but the idea was based on a citizen science trend developed by a Queensland university which has swept through farms across Australia over the past couple of years.
South West NRM Program Manager Sustainable Agriculture Peter Clifton said the more holes in the undies after eight weeks, the healthier the soil.
According to the University of Queensland, measuring the amount of degradation in cotton buried for at least eight weeks provides a visual representation of activity levels by microscopic living organisms (or microbes) in the soil.
The more activity, or cotton eaten by the microbes, the healthier the soil.
Peter said it might not always be visible to the naked eye, but soil was teeming with life.
"Did you know there are more of these tiny microbes in one teaspoon of soil than there are people on earth?
"Keeping this microscopic soil community happy and healthy is an important focus for farmers who understand optimal soil health will ensure best possible outcomes for the size and quality of crops they can produce."
As well as conservation work, South West NRM works to future-proof farming by driving innovation in the sector through adoption of economically viable sustainable technology and practices.
Peter has been working with farmers to test the effect of various soil treatments on pasture growth and soil health.
The 'Soil Your Undies' challenge offered a simple way to get some indication of microbial activity in each treatment, which converts organic matter into plant-available nutrients.
Five different treatments were used in three separate plots, creating a total of 15 plots - with a pair of undies buried in each. They were dug up in late October, and Peter said results were mixed - from barely touched, to some with gaping holes.
Surprisingly, variations existed even within the same soil treatments.
"What we have shown is that there is probably a lot of variation and 'error' in the result, so for more conclusive evidence we would need to a lot more replication," Peter said. "If nothing else, this is a good example of why we use at least some basic science to inform our knowledge and have confidence in results.
"Replication increases confidence in results, but it's not the only factor. We should also use accepted scientific monitoring techniques, of which, burying undies certainly isn't one, but it's a lot cheaper and a lot more fun!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.