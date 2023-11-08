Four tons, one day: History made in cricket comp

IMPORTS proved their value to the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association on Saturday when three overseas players scored centuries in A-Grade games.
With Tom Payne reaching three figures for Yallingup-Oddbods in B-Grade, it became the first time in the history of the BMRCA that four batsmen all notched tons on the same day.
Barnard Park continued its new-found reputation as a batting paradise when Zoraiz Saeed struck a chanceless 112 off 117 balls to lead St Marys to a strong total of 219 off their 50 overs against Yallingup-Oddbods.
But then Fida Hussain made the chase look easy for YOBS when he led the reply with an aggressive 108 off 99, as YOBS overhauled Saints' score in just the 38th over.
With YOBS needing only 2 runs to win, young St Marys paceman Sean Zahra (4-26) caused some late order excitement when he took three wickets in four balls, before YOBS skipper Matthew Connaughton stepped out to strike the winning boundary for a three-wicket win.
At Bovell Park, Tom Miller's classy innings of 109 off 122 balls was the deciding factor in the top-of-the-table clash between Margaret River Hawks and Vasse.
Batting watchfully on a tricky deck, Miller led Hawks out of trouble and teamed with Peter Crimp (23 not out) for a vital ninth-wicket stand of 50, as Hawks recovered from 8-113 to total 175.
The only bright note for Vasse in their response was a third-wicket stand of 65 between Josh Perks (50) and Jeremy Murphy (21), as the hosts were contained to 114 all out.
Fast bowler Mat Kent (3-11 off nine overs), legspinner Peter Crimp (3-17) and left-arm spinner Rumesh Silva (4-21) led the attack for Hawks, who are now the only unbeaten side in the competition.
At Dunsborough it was offspinner Elijah Truscott's day, as the game against Cowaramup was quickly wrapped up, the young Bulls comprehensively outplayed by the home town.
The Bulls are still badly missing Fraser Oates and Chris McLean, while Dunsborough were without the Watts boys and wicketkeeper A.J. Rajapaksha, who has had to permanently relocate to Perth.
Michael Byrne donned the keeping gloves for Dunsborough and did a neat job as Cowaramup were put into bat and bowled out for 100 in 26 overs, Truscott bagging an excellent 5-24 off nine overs and young Tom Reagan taking 2-11.
Dunsborough made light work of the chase, Alex Cooke (46 not out) and skipper Chris Reagan (39 not out) adding an unbroken 85 for the second wicket as the game finished in the 17th over.
In B-Grade, St Marys compiled 9-163 from 45 overs, with skipper Matt Miller hitting 65 and James Whiteford and Max Byrne both taking three wickets for YOBS.
In reply YOBS tallied 1-166 to win in 31 overs with skipper Tom Payne (104 not out off 107 balls) hitting his first ton in 220 games for his club.
At Vasse Margaret River Hawks notched 209 (Jay Wynd 45 off 28 balls) and Vasse got up in reply with two balls to spare with 5-212 (Mat Kammann 90).
In C-Grade a thriller saw Dunsborough (9-120) overtake YOBS (119) at the last gasp, a tie being avoided when a high full-toss bowled the final batsman, only to be called a no-ball.
Nannup snuck home for a victory at Cowaramup after St Marys looked to have them under control at 7-65 chasing 8-134.
Royce Guthridge and Pieter Bresser shared a winning eight-wicket partnership for the Tigers. Aaron Rynvis took 5-35 in a losing cause for YOBS, as Vasse scored 162 and then bowled out YOBS for 127.
