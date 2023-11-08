Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Four tons, one day: History made in cricket comp

By Allan Miller
November 8 2023 - 4:30pm
VALUABLE KNOCK: Vice-captain Josh Perks scored a fine 50 in difficult batting conditions on Saturday for Vasse against Margaret River Hawks in their A-Grade clash at Bovell Park. Photo: Vanessa Hatton.
IMPORTS proved their value to the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association on Saturday when three overseas players scored centuries in A-Grade games.

