Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fun Fridays proving popular with tennis families

November 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Busselton Tennis Club's recent Junior 'Have a Hit Friday' marks the start of a new program, aimed at encouraging kids and families to participate in the sport.
The Busselton Tennis Club's recent Junior 'Have a Hit Friday' marks the start of a new program, aimed at encouraging kids and families to participate in the sport.

The Busselton Tennis Club's recent Junior 'Have a Hit Friday' event marked the start of a weekly program (Fridays 4.30pm - 6pm) welcoming novice juniors aged 4 to 16 and their families to join an afternoon filled with fun, learning, and camaraderie, followed by a sausage sizzle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.