Fun Fridays proving popular with tennis families

The Busselton Tennis Club's recent Junior 'Have a Hit Friday' event marked the start of a weekly program (Fridays 4.30pm - 6pm) welcoming novice juniors aged 4 to 16 and their families to join an afternoon filled with fun, learning, and camaraderie, followed by a sausage sizzle.
With a strong focus on youth development and fostering a sense of community, the Club in conjunction with Tennis South West coach, Calum Macaulay, offers a range of programs and events to nurture tennis talent and passion in the Busselton area.
The event proved a great success, thanks to the support of Platinum Sponsors, Busselton Toyota, who provided 10 free Junior Club Memberships and DT & WM Johns (Registered Builders), and the club's volunteers, who work tirelessly throughout the season.
Over 150 people attended, juniors and adults, with many playing on the grass courts or socialising on the veranda with friends or new friends.
"We look forward to seeing these young players and their families continuing to enjoy the opportunity to participate in future 'Have a Hit' Fridays," said the club's Sponsorship and IT Coordinator Peter Maccora.
Junior Club Members attend for free, while visitors are $5pp. Racquets are available on the day and the clubhouse and bar open from 4pm.
For more information about the Busselton Tennis Club and their programs, visit the Club's Website or contact Calum, Tennis South West on 0400 486 640 / info@tennissouthwest.com.au.
