Choirs in tune for Dunsborough Songfest

WA's largest gathering of choirs will return to Dunsborough this weekend for the 13th Dunsborough Songfest.
The event will see 30 vocal groups performing at multiple venues from November 10 to 12, with more than 500 singers representing some of WA's finest vocal ensembles.
Head-line acts include barbershop ensembles The Baden Street Singers, The Electric Barbercats and Perth Harmony Chorus, jazzy quartet Ko-Ko, and the ever popular Men of the West along with Fremantle's shanty sensations The Lost Quays.
Festival director Matthew Clements said the best way to catch the top groups is by attending one of the Saturday night highlight concerts.
"Dunsborough Songfest is uniquely Dunsborough-esque in flavour," he said.
"We've got live music happening all weekend across the town. There will be free exhibition performances around the Dunsborough shopping precinct on Saturday morning.
"Check out the Dunsborough Centre Point Shopping Centre, the IGA Atrium and The Lions Park in the centre of town.
"There will be live music at the Old Dunsborough Hall, Our Lady of the Cape Primary School, St Georges Community Centre and Our Lady of the Southern Cross Catholic Church.
"A special feature of the family- friendly event is that all events are free for those under 18. All venues are easy to reach and the diversity of talent is breathtaking."
Clements said weekend passes were the best value option, allowing people to mix and match their choice of workshops and concerts.
"There will be four workshops to choose from and no experience is necessary.
"The two Saturday evening concerts will be held at OLC Primary School and the Old Dunsborough Hall.
"Refreshments will be available at the Saturday night concert at Our Lady of the Cape Primary School and again on Sunday morning."
Weekend passes and tickets to the two main Saturday night concerts are available at www.songfest.com.au
Tickets for all other events will be available at the door.
