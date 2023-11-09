Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Choirs in tune for Dunsborough Songfest

November 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton's very own Voices of the Vasse will perform this weekend at Dunsborough SongFest Inc 2023.
Busselton's very own Voices of the Vasse will perform this weekend at Dunsborough SongFest Inc 2023.

WA's largest gathering of choirs will return to Dunsborough this weekend for the 13th Dunsborough Songfest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.