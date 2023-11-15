All YOBS on deck for cricket club reunion

PAST PLAYERS from Yallingup-Oddbods Cricket Club will gather this weekend for a reunion to mark the club's 50th anniversary.
Formed in 1973 as a merger between the Yallingup Cricket Club and the Oddbods Cricket Club, "YOBS" have been one of the most successful cricket clubs in the BMRCA's history with 15 A-Grade premierships in the period 1973-2023.
More than 600 cricketers have represented YOBS over the past 50 years, including 400 who have played 10 games or more for the club.
The reunion meal will be held at the Barnard Park Pavilion on Saturday, November 18, starting at 7pm.
All players are welcome.
The cost is $50 adults or $30 for under-18s, payable at the door.
For inquiries contact YOBS club president Matty Braid on 0400 169 287.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.