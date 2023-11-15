Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
All YOBS on deck for cricket club reunion

By Allan Miller
November 15 2023 - 12:47pm
"YOBS" have been one of the most successful cricket clubs in the BMRCA's history with 15 A-Grade premierships in the period 1973-2023.
PAST PLAYERS from Yallingup-Oddbods Cricket Club will gather this weekend for a reunion to mark the club's 50th anniversary.

