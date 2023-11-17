Recognition for Cape Nat's top class performers

Cape Naturaliste College has recognised its Class of 2023, at a special presentation evening at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre.
Students, family, friends and college staff applauded the efforts of the cohort across the year, with prestigious awards handed to three students.
Thomas Leach received the Lions Scholarship Award and the Academic Excellence ATAR Award, recognised for his skills in the Mathematics and Science disciplines, as well as Humanities.
Thomas was awarded a Certificate of Distinction from the School Curriculum and Standards Authority for his achievements, having attained a predicted ATAR score which places him in the top 5 percent of the state.
Misty Ashburner received the Dux of Vocational Education and Training. Misty was recognised for her excellence in school studies, training qualifications and workplace learning.
She completed a Certificate II in Sport and Recreation, Certificate IV Preparation for Health and Nursing Studies and maintained straight A grades across English, Food Science and Technology, Maths Essentials, Physical Education Studies, and Psychology.
The ATAR Dux Award was handed to Kyden Brown, who completed five ATAR courses in Year 11 and 12: Chemistry, English, Mathematics Methods, Mathematics Specialist and Physics.
Kyden was the top student in three of his five courses, and his grades over the last two years earned him a Certificate of Distinction from the School Curriculum and Standards Authority.
His target ATAR score, which reflects his current school achievements, also puts him in the top 5 percent of students in the state.
