Local blend to help blue whale study

Busselton business Beyond Distilling has joined forces with the Bay Blues Project to raise funds for research into the majestic Blue Whale, as it passes through the waters of Geographe Bay.
The brainchild of ex-AFL stars and former teammates Josh Kennedy and Chris Masten, along with Margaret River wine and gin producer Greg Garnish, the business aims to rely heavily on local ingredients.
"Grain harvested from a local farm 150km away from the distillery was fermented and distilled with botanicals grown locally.
"They include Myoporum 'local juniper', WA coriander, locally-grown oranges and seawater from Geographe Bay."
...this is one of the lowest food-mile gins on the planet.- Beyond Distilling
Beyond Distilling said the gin, having travelled less than 150 production kilometres, was one of the lowest food-mile gins "on the planet".
"Small batch-distilled in our Urban Distillery in Busselton, this gin is a collaboration with the Bay Blues Project to raise funds to assist in research into blue whales as they travel through Geographe Bay each year.
"Inspired by the ocean, and the surrounding natural environment, this gin shows a Blue Haze - all in honour of the amazing Blue Whale.
The business will donate $25 from each bottle towards funding the continued research.
To find out more and to locate stockists, visit www.beyondspirits.com.au
