Saturday, 18 November 2023
Open for Business

South West cafe chain opens at Busselton Central

November 17 2023 - 1:51pm
Bunbury born and raised Benesse owner Anthony Palumbo said he is excited to bring the cafe to Busselton locals and visitors. Picture supplied.
A favourite of South West cafegoers has opened its doors at Busselton Central.

Local News

