South West cafe chain opens at Busselton Central

A favourite of South West cafegoers has opened its doors at Busselton Central.
Popular with diners thanks to existing cafes in Bunbury and Australind, the new dog-friendly 150 capacity venue opened its doors opposite Mitchell Park in late October.
Bunbury born and raised, owner Anthony Palumbo said he was excited to bring Benesse to locals and visitors to the town.
"This third Benesse feels like a natural extension of our offering," he said.
"The location is amazing, and these first weeks of trade have made us feel really welcome to Busselton.
"Coffee is a really big part of what we do, we have own signature house-blend coffee blend which has (over the years) developed a bit of a cult following in the South West."
Mr Palumbo said the new venue was a great place to sit with friends, or grab a takeaway and head over to the playground.
"Our menu is constantly evolving. We like to have a healthy mix of family favourites and new exciting options on offer."
