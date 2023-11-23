Wildlife inspires artist's collection

The Old Courthouse Complex will host a captivating new art exhibition that pays tribute to the exquisite world of native birds and animals.
Opening November 24 from 7.30 to 9pm, and then on show at the Old Courthouse until December 21, Lesley Curtis' 'Inspired by Nature' promises to be a visual feast, offering a unique glimpse into the heart and soul of an artist who has spent over 11 years capturing the vibrant beauty of our avian neighbours and their friends.
After the passing of her partner following a long illness, and at the suggestion of her daughter, Curtis turned to art to process her healing journey.
The latest collection of works not only celebrates the resilience of the human spirit but also raises awareness about the vital importance of preserving native bird species and their habitats.
"We often take for granted the incredible diversity and beauty of the birds that share our environment," Lesley said.
"Through my art, I hope to inspire others to appreciate and protect these magnificent creatures. They are a source of endless wonder and inspiration."
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist in person, learn about their creative process, and gain insights into the inspiration behind their work.
Wine and refreshments will be served, providing a perfect atmosphere for mingling and enjoying the art on display.
Admission to the exhibition is free, and all are welcome to attend. 'Inspired by Nature' will be open to the public from 25 November to 21 December.
For more information about the artist and the exhibition, visit www.busseltonculturalprecinct.com.au
